SPC Financial Inc. Buys 3,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after buying an additional 768,263 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,581,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,795,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $62.10. 1,205,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,410. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78.

