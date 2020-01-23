SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $208.33. 957,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.33 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.