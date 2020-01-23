SPC Financial Inc. Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 638,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.17 and a 1-year high of $193.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

