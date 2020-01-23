SPC Financial Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.88. The company had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,327. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.21 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

