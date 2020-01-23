SPC Financial Inc. Has $14.97 Million Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,563,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.70. 358,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,438. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $164.51 and a 52 week high of $264.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.