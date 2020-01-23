SPC Financial Inc. Has $15.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.19. The stock had a trading volume of 83,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.49 and a one year high of $173.51.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

