SPC Financial Inc. Has $17.04 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.24. 186,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.