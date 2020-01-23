SPC Financial Inc. Has $17 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.90. 303,477 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.14.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

