SPC Financial Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.12. 28,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

