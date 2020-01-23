SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. 3,252,901 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.