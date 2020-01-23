SPC Financial Inc. Invests $13.53 Million in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,000. iShares US Utilities ETF makes up 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $21,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.51. 48,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day moving average is $158.25. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $134.38 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.