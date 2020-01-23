SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 124,917 Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 446.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000.

Shares of JPGB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,680 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $12.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.37%.

