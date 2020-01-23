SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

RJF traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.24. 2,700,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,620. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

