SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 20,177 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $86,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 449,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $118.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

