SPC Financial Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 152.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 244.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $428.78. The stock had a trading volume of 978,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.