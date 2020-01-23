SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.79 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.