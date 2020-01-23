SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $49.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.