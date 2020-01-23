SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 534,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 869,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $39.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

