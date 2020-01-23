SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 1.02% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

