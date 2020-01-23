SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stock Holdings Increased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 15.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $811,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $260.66 and a twelve month high of $332.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

