SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after buying an additional 1,568,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,789. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2311 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.