SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,007. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

