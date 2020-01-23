SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 7th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,526. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

