SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 215,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 202,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.00%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.