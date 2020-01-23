SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 374,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.