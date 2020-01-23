Spectiv Price Hits $0.0003 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $74,801.00 and $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,977,826 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

