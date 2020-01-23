Spectre.ai Dividend Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.38 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002216 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.25 or 0.05442218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00127615 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

