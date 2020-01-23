Spectrecoin Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,567.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022274 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.02801614 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009086 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

