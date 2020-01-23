Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

