Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $41,003.00 and $27,340.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

