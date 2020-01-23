Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,434 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,740. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

