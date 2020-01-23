Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 8.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,606,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,740. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

