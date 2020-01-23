Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 3.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,410. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7069 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

