Sphere Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $735,348.00 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073635 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,330.30 or 0.99974366 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031985 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

