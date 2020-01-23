Spiking (SPIKE) One Day Volume Tops $945,886.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $589,295.00 and $945,886.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

SPIKE is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

