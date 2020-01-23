SPINDLE Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $292,602.00 and approximately $8,818.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.01216745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052206 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204122 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00073991 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

