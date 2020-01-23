Splunk (SPLK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK):

1/21/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $156.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

12/20/2019 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

12/2/2019 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

11/27/2019 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2019 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.84. 1,491,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $161.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,882,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Splunk by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

