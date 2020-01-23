Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -577.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.