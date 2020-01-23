ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) versus KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.30% 12.75% 1.30% KBC GRP NV/ADR 25.12% 12.76% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ST BK CORP/SH SH and KBC GRP NV/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 4.72 $8.58 million N/A N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.68 $3.04 billion $3.53 10.73

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ST BK CORP/SH SH beats KBC GRP NV/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

