Stakenet Tops One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $1.29 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.01187889 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,200,414 coins and its circulating supply is 93,254,003 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

