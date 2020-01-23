Standex Int’l Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Standex Int’l has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Standex Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex Int’l to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $969.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.