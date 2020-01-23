StarCoin Achieves Market Cap of $962,950.00 (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded up 90.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. In the last seven days, StarCoin has traded 84.8% higher against the dollar. StarCoin has a market cap of $962,950.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00645926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000520 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

KST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

