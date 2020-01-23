Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.63 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SWEF stock remained flat at $GBX 104.50 ($1.37) during midday trading on Thursday. 186,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,151. Starwood European Real Este Fin has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.72.

Starwood European Real Este Fin Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

