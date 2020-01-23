STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.10

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00013116 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDCM, Ethfinex and DDEX. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.13 million and $668,667.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.05505427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00127660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011752 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OKCoin, HitBTC, DSX, DDEX and Tokens.net. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

