State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 11.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 160,692 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

