State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of STT opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

