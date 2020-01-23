Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.05 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Status has a total market cap of $35.05 million and $11.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ovis, Tidex, Liqui, BigONE, Kucoin, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Huobi, IDAX, DragonEX, Koinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Upbit, DDEX, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Binance, Bancor Network, Neraex, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Bittrex, DEx.top, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDCM, ABCC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, ZB.COM and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

