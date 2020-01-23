Stealth Reaches One Day Volume of $4,569.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $4,569.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004196 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00028316 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,542,706 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

