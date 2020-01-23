Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00009722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.03724763 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003728 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00773642 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,312,920 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

