Steem Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi and Binance. Steem has a market cap of $55.09 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,348.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.03846023 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00774921 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000416 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,860,657 coins and its circulating supply is 357,886,563 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.